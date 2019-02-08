202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:06 pm 02/08/2019 12:06pm
30 industrials 24953.85 down 215.68 or -0.86 percent

20 transportation 10081.38 down 116.68 or -1.14 percent

15 utilities 737.22 up 1.22 or 0.17 percent

65 stocks 8266.54 down 63.83 or -0.77 percent

