By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:06 pm 02/08/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12220.02 down 75.20

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2464.86 down 24.24

NASDAQ: Composite 7253.03 down 35.32

Standard and Poors 500 2689.30 down 16.75

