By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 11:05 am 02/08/2019 11:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12202.11 down 93.11

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2469.00 down 20.10

NASDAQ: Composite 7241.29 down 47.06

Standard and Poors 500 2686.69 down 19.36

