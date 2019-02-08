202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 11:06 am 02/08/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 24931.46 down 238.07 or -0.95 percent

20 transportation 10082.75 down 115.31 or -1.13 percent

15 utilities 736.77 up 0.77 or 0.10 percent

65 stocks 8261.73 down 68.64 or -0.82 percent

