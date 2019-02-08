202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 10:35 am 02/08/2019 10:35am
Share

30 industrials 24956.14 down 213.39 or -0.85 percent

20 transportation 10112.87 down 85.19 or -0.84 percent

15 utilities 735.48 down 0.52 or -0.07 percent

65 stocks 8270.50 down 59.87 or -0.72 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500