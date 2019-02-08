30 industrials 24956.14 down 213.39 or -0.85 percent 20 transportation 10112.87 down 85.19 or -0.84 percent 15 utilities 735.48 down 0.52 or -0.07 percent 65 stocks 8270.50 down 59.87 or -0.72 percent
