30 industrials 24977.81 down 191.72 or -0.76 percent 20 transportation 10129.11 down 68.95 or -0.68 percent 15 utilities 735.36 down 0.64 or -0.09 percent 65 stocks 8277.87 down 52.50 or -0.63 percent

30 industrials 24977.81 down 191.72 or -0.76 percent 20 transportation 10129.11 down 68.95 or -0.68 percent 15 utilities 735.36 down 0.64 or -0.09 percent 65 stocks 8277.87 down 52.50 or -0.63 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.