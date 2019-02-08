New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12225.49 down 69.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2478.74 down 10.35 NASDAQ: Composite 7232.49 down 55.86 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12225.49 down 69.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2478.74 down 10.35 NASDAQ: Composite 7232.49 down 55.86 Standard and Poors 500 2688.89 down 17.16 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.