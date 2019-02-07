New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12267.17 down 131.50 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.59 down 16.30 NASDAQ: Composite 7272.20 down 103.08 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12267.17 down 131.50 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.59 down 16.30 NASDAQ: Composite 7272.20 down 103.08 Standard and Poors 500 2698.56 down 33.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.