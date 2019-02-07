New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12261.04 down 137.63 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.15 down 16.74 NASDAQ: Composite 7272.33 down 102.95 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12261.04 down 137.63 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2485.15 down 16.74 NASDAQ: Composite 7272.33 down 102.95 Standard and Poors 500 2697.27 down 34.34 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.