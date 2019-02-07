202
By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 3:05 pm 02/07/2019 03:05pm
30 industrials 25102.99 down 287.31 or -1.13 percent

20 transportation 10170.42 down 59.47 or -0.58 percent

15 utilities 732.72 up 6.42 or 0.88 percent

65 stocks 8305.75 down 55.81 or -0.67 percent

