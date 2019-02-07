30 industrials 25105.55 down 284.75 or -1.12 percent 20 transportation 10193.07 down 36.82 or -0.36 percent 15 utilities 730.85 up 4.55 or 0.63 percent 65 stocks 8307.63 down 53.93 or -0.64 percent

30 industrials 25105.55 down 284.75 or -1.12 percent 20 transportation 10193.07 down 36.82 or -0.36 percent 15 utilities 730.85 up 4.55 or 0.63 percent 65 stocks 8307.63 down 53.93 or -0.64 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.