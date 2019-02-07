202
By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 1:35 pm 02/07/2019 01:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12260.54 down 138.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2479.38 down 22.52

NASDAQ: Composite 7270.84 down 104.44

Standard and Poors 500 2697.26 down 34.35

