New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12260.54 down 138.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2479.38 down 22.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7270.84 down 104.44 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12260.54 down 138.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2479.38 down 22.52 NASDAQ: Composite 7270.84 down 104.44 Standard and Poors 500 2697.26 down 34.35 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.