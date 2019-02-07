202
By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 1:35 pm
30 industrials 25091.22 down 299.08 or -1.18 percent

20 transportation 10192.00 down 37.89 or -0.37 percent

15 utilities 730.90 up 4.60 or 0.63 percent

65 stocks 8304.75 down 56.81 or -0.68 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

