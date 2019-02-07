New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12230.26 down 168.41 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2472.14 down 29.75 NASDAQ: Composite 7251.65 down 123.63 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12230.26 down 168.41 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2472.14 down 29.75 NASDAQ: Composite 7251.65 down 123.63 Standard and Poors 500 2689.95 down 41.66 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.