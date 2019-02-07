202
By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 1:05 pm 02/07/2019 01:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12230.26 down 168.41

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2472.14 down 29.75

NASDAQ: Composite 7251.65 down 123.63

Standard and Poors 500 2689.95 down 41.66

