By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 11:35 am 02/07/2019 11:35am
30 industrials 25103.34 down 286.96 or -1.13 percent

20 transportation 10157.52 down 72.37 or -0.71 percent

15 utilities 730.64 up 4.34 or 0.60 percent

65 stocks 8299.27 down 62.29 or -0.74 percent

