By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 11:05 am 02/07/2019 11:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12279.51 down 119.16

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2478.30 down 23.59

NASDAQ: Composite 7287.55 down 87.73

Standard and Poors 500 2703.10 down 28.51

