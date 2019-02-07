30 industrials 25158.55 down 231.75 or -0.91 percent 20 transportation 10188.40 down 41.49 or -0.41 percent 15 utilities 729.04 up 2.74 or 0.38 percent 65 stocks 8313.46 down 48.10 or -0.58 percent

30 industrials 25158.55 down 231.75 or -0.91 percent 20 transportation 10188.40 down 41.49 or -0.41 percent 15 utilities 729.04 up 2.74 or 0.38 percent 65 stocks 8313.46 down 48.10 or -0.58 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.