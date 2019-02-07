202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 10:35 am 02/07/2019 10:35am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12344.55 down 54.12

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2492.06 down 9.83

NASDAQ: Composite 7336.18 down 39.10

Standard and Poors 500 2717.05 down 14.56

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500