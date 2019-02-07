202
By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 10:05 am 02/07/2019 10:05am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12319.40 down 79.27

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2487.73 down 14.16

NASDAQ: Composite 7310.04 down 65.24

Standard and Poors 500 2711.67 down 19.94

