New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12319.40 down 79.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2487.73 down 14.16 NASDAQ: Composite 7310.04 down 65.24 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12319.40 down 79.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2487.73 down 14.16 NASDAQ: Composite 7310.04 down 65.24 Standard and Poors 500 2711.67 down 19.94 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.