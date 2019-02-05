New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12424.90 up 43.07 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2521.77 down 15.14 NASDAQ: Composite 7407.38 up 59.85 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12424.90 up 43.07 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2521.77 down 15.14 NASDAQ: Composite 7407.38 up 59.85 Standard and Poors 500 2737.28 up 12.41 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.