New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12419.18 up 37.35 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2520.21 down 16.71 NASDAQ: Composite 7398.52 up 50.98 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12419.18 up 37.35 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2520.21 down 16.71 NASDAQ: Composite 7398.52 up 50.98 Standard and Poors 500 2735.36 up 10.49 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.