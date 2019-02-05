30 industrials 25392.77 up 153.40 or 0.61 percent 20 transportation 10222.62 up 14.01 or 0.14 percent 15 utilities 726.73 up 0.41 or 0.06 percent 65 stocks 8361.28 up 33.06 or 0.40 percent

