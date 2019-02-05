202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 2:06 pm 02/05/2019 02:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12395.50 up 13.67

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2520.66 down 16.25

NASDAQ: Composite 7382.21 up 34.67

Standard and Poors 500 2729.22 up 4.35

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500