New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12395.50 up 13.67 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2520.66 down 16.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7382.21 up 34.67 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12395.50 up 13.67 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2520.66 down 16.25 NASDAQ: Composite 7382.21 up 34.67 Standard and Poors 500 2729.22 up 4.35 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.