New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12396.06 up 14.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2519.99 down 16.92 NASDAQ: Composite 7372.95 up 25.42 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12396.06 up 14.23 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2519.99 down 16.92 NASDAQ: Composite 7372.95 up 25.42 Standard and Poors 500 2728.26 up 3.39 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.