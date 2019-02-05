202
By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 1:35 pm 02/05/2019 01:35pm
30 industrials 25344.03 up 104.66 or 0.41 percent

20 transportation 10224.90 up 16.29 or 0.16 percent

15 utilities 725.76 down 0.56 or -0.08 percent

65 stocks 8350.68 up 22.46 or 0.27 percent

