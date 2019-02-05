New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12385.25 up 3.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2518.05 down 18.86 NASDAQ: Composite 7366.47 up 18.94 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12385.25 up 3.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2518.05 down 18.86 NASDAQ: Composite 7366.47 up 18.94 Standard and Poors 500 2725.70 up 0.83 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.