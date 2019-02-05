30 industrials 25312.12 up 72.75 or 0.29 percent 20 transportation 10196.02 down 12.59 or -0.12 percent 15 utilities 726.67 up 0.35 or 0.05 percent 65 stocks 8340.09 up 11.87 or 0.14 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.