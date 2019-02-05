202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 12:35 pm 02/05/2019 12:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25359.49 up 120.12 or 0.48 percent

20 transportation 10217.78 up 9.17 or 0.09 percent

15 utilities 727.10 up 0.78 or 0.11 percent

65 stocks 8354.57 up 26.35 or 0.32 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500