By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 12:06 pm 02/05/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12413.70 up 31.87

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2533.66 down 3.26

NASDAQ: Composite 7392.03 up 44.50

Standard and Poors 500 2734.18 up 9.31

