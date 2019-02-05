202
By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 11:35 am 02/05/2019 11:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12404.65 up 22.82

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2532.58 down 4.33

NASDAQ: Composite 7385.80 up 38.26

Standard and Poors 500 2731.71 up 6.84

