202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 11:05 am 02/05/2019 11:05am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12427.39 up 45.56

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.59 up 3.68

NASDAQ: Composite 7403.14 up 55.61

Standard and Poors 500 2737.48 up 12.61

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500