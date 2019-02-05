New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12427.39 up 45.56 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.59 up 3.68 NASDAQ: Composite 7403.14 up 55.61 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12427.39 up 45.56 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.59 up 3.68 NASDAQ: Composite 7403.14 up 55.61 Standard and Poors 500 2737.48 up 12.61 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.