30 industrials 25412.88 up 173.51 or 0.69 percent 20 transportation 10254.12 up 45.51 or 0.45 percent 15 utilities 727.28 up 0.96 or 0.13 percent 65 stocks 8372.84 up 44.62 or 0.54 percent

30 industrials 25412.88 up 173.51 or 0.69 percent 20 transportation 10254.12 up 45.51 or 0.45 percent 15 utilities 727.28 up 0.96 or 0.13 percent 65 stocks 8372.84 up 44.62 or 0.54 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.