By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 10:36 am 02/05/2019 10:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12414.51 up 32.68

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2534.82 down 2.10

NASDAQ: Composite 7395.72 up 48.19

Standard and Poors 500 2733.73 up 8.86

