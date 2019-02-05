30 industrials 25366.30 up 126.93 or 0.50 percent 20 transportation 10241.32 up 32.71 or 0.32 percent 15 utilities 727.31 up 0.99 or 0.14 percent 65 stocks 8361.26 up 33.04 or 0.40 percent

30 industrials 25366.30 up 126.93 or 0.50 percent 20 transportation 10241.32 up 32.71 or 0.32 percent 15 utilities 727.31 up 0.99 or 0.14 percent 65 stocks 8361.26 up 33.04 or 0.40 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.