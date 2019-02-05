30 industrials 25374.41 up 135.04 or 0.54 percent 20 transportation 10226.95 up 18.34 or 0.18 percent 15 utilities 724.23 down 2.09 or -0.29 percent 65 stocks 8354.11 up 25.89 or 0.31 percent

30 industrials 25374.41 up 135.04 or 0.54 percent 20 transportation 10226.95 up 18.34 or 0.18 percent 15 utilities 724.23 down 2.09 or -0.29 percent 65 stocks 8354.11 up 25.89 or 0.31 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.