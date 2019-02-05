202
By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 10:05 am 02/05/2019 10:05am
30 industrials 25374.41 up 135.04 or 0.54 percent

20 transportation 10226.95 up 18.34 or 0.18 percent

15 utilities 724.23 down 2.09 or -0.29 percent

65 stocks 8354.11 up 25.89 or 0.31 percent

