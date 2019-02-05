New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12414.48 up 32.65 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2535.90 down 1.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7391.29 up 43.76 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12414.48 up 32.65 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2535.90 down 1.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7391.29 up 43.76 Standard and Poors 500 2733.06 up 8.19 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.