New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12305.96 up 6.93 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.98 down 25.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7255.48 down 26.26 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12305.96 up 6.93 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.98 down 25.91 NASDAQ: Composite 7255.48 down 26.26 Standard and Poors 500 2701.42 down 2.68 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.