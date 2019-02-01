202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 3:35 pm 02/01/2019 03:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25029.08 up 29.41 or 0.12 percent

20 transportation 10114.67 up 55.30 or 0.55 percent

15 utilities 721.15 down 6.10 or -0.84 percent

65 stocks 8258.55 up 6.19 or 0.08 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500