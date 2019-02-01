30 industrials 25029.08 up 29.41 or 0.12 percent 20 transportation 10114.67 up 55.30 or 0.55 percent 15 utilities 721.15 down 6.10 or -0.84 percent 65 stocks 8258.55 up 6.19 or 0.08 percent

30 industrials 25029.08 up 29.41 or 0.12 percent 20 transportation 10114.67 up 55.30 or 0.55 percent 15 utilities 721.15 down 6.10 or -0.84 percent 65 stocks 8258.55 up 6.19 or 0.08 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.