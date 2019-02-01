202
By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 3:06 pm 02/01/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12298.48 down 0.55

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.85 down 32.03

NASDAQ: Composite 7249.53 down 32.21

Standard and Poors 500 2699.59 down 4.51

