30 industrials 25018.61 up 18.94 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10122.05 up 62.68 or 0.62 percent 15 utilities 720.83 down 6.42 or -0.88 percent 65 stocks 8257.54 up 5.18 or 0.06 percent

30 industrials 25018.61 up 18.94 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10122.05 up 62.68 or 0.62 percent 15 utilities 720.83 down 6.42 or -0.88 percent 65 stocks 8257.54 up 5.18 or 0.06 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.