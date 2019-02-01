New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12324.93 up 25.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2509.90 down 23.99 NASDAQ: Composite 7264.54 down 17.20 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12324.93 up 25.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2509.90 down 23.99 NASDAQ: Composite 7264.54 down 17.20 Standard and Poors 500 2706.33 up 2.23 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.