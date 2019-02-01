202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 2:05 pm 02/01/2019 02:05pm
Share

30 industrials 25073.15 up 73.48 or 0.29 percent

20 transportation 10149.36 up 89.99 or 0.89 percent

15 utilities 721.85 down 5.40 or -0.74 percent

65 stocks 8275.65 up 23.29 or 0.28 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500