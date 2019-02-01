New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12328.35 up 29.32 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.09 down 21.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7270.59 down 11.14 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12328.35 up 29.32 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.09 down 21.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7270.59 down 11.14 Standard and Poors 500 2707.16 up 3.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.