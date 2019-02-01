New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12324.76 up 25.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2518.14 down 15.75 NASDAQ: Composite 7279.40 down 2.34 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12324.76 up 25.73 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2518.14 down 15.75 NASDAQ: Composite 7279.40 down 2.34 Standard and Poors 500 2707.91 up 3.81 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.