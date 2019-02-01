202
By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 12:35 pm 02/01/2019 12:35pm
30 industrials 25091.10 up 91.43 or 0.37 percent

20 transportation 10139.84 up 80.47 or 0.80 percent

15 utilities 720.16 down 7.09 or -0.97 percent

65 stocks 8273.95 up 21.59 or 0.26 percent

