By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 12:06 pm 02/01/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12349.97 up 50.94

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2516.30 down 17.58

NASDAQ: Composite 7296.13 up 14.39

Standard and Poors 500 2714.94 up 10.84

