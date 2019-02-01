30 industrials 25175.11 up 175.44 or 0.70 percent 20 transportation 10171.15 up 111.78 or 1.11 percent 15 utilities 722.48 down 4.77 or -0.66 percent 65 stocks 8300.93 up 48.57 or 0.59 percent

30 industrials 25175.11 up 175.44 or 0.70 percent 20 transportation 10171.15 up 111.78 or 1.11 percent 15 utilities 722.48 down 4.77 or -0.66 percent 65 stocks 8300.93 up 48.57 or 0.59 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.