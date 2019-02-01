30 industrials 25142.29 up 142.62 or 0.57 percent 20 transportation 10154.47 up 95.10 or 0.95 percent 15 utilities 719.26 down 7.99 or -1.10 percent 65 stocks 8285.20 up 32.84 or 0.40 percent

30 industrials 25142.29 up 142.62 or 0.57 percent 20 transportation 10154.47 up 95.10 or 0.95 percent 15 utilities 719.26 down 7.99 or -1.10 percent 65 stocks 8285.20 up 32.84 or 0.40 percent