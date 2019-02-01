202
February 1, 2019
30 industrials 25093.59 up 93.92 or 0.38 percent

20 transportation 10108.72 up 49.35 or 0.49 percent

15 utilities 722.72 down 4.53 or -0.62 percent

65 stocks 8272.50 up 20.14 or 0.24 percent

