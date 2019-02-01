30 industrials 25175.62 up 175.95 or 0.70 percent 20 transportation 10132.59 up 73.22 or 0.73 percent 15 utilities 727.15 down 0.10 or -0.01 percent 65 stocks 8301.40 up 49.04 or 0.59 percent
30 industrials 25175.62 up 175.95 or 0.70 percent
20 transportation 10132.59 up 73.22 or 0.73 percent
15 utilities 727.15 down 0.10 or -0.01 percent
65 stocks 8301.40 up 49.04 or 0.59 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.